Murphy strikes twice as Princeton beats Dartmouth Big Green

Princeton defeated visiting Dartmouth Big Green 4-2 on Saturday.

The Big Green took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from John Fusco . Luke Haymes and Braiden Dorfman assisted.

The Tigers tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Liam Gorman late in the first, assisted by Nick Carabin and Noah de la Durantaye .

The Tigers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.58 remaining of the third period after a goal from Ian Murphy , assisted by Liam Gorman.

Next games:

On Friday, the Tigers faces LIU at 6 p.m. CST and the Big Green takes on St. Lawrence at home at 6 p.m. CST.