Matt Verboon and Alex Young won the game for Colgate against Union

Road-team Colgate got a single-goal win Union. The team won 2-1 on Saturday.

The Raiders took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Matt Verboon . Alex DiPaolo and Ross Mitton assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Alex Young scored, assisted by Ryan McGuire and PJ Garrett .

The Dutchmen made it 2-1 with a goal from Nate Hanley .

Coming up:

The Dutchmen travels to Brown on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Raiders visits Princeton to play the Tigers on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.