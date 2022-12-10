Massachusetts-Lowell gets the better of Dartmouth Big Green

Massachusetts-Lowell got away with a win on Friday in its road game against Dartmouth Big Green. The game finished 3-2.

The visiting River Hawks took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Gabe Blanchard . Owen Fowler and Dillan Bentley assisted.

Ben Meehan scored early in the second period, assisted by Scout Truman and Carl Berglund .

Seven minutes into the period, the Big Green's John Fusco scored a goal, assisted by Joey Musa and Matt Hubbarde , making the score 2-1.

Late, the River Hawks made it 3-1 with a goal from Stefan Owens .

Luke Haymes narrowed the gap to 3-2 late into the third period, assisted by Sean Chisholm and John Fusco.

Coming up:

The Big Green travels to Vermont on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST. The River Hawks visits Alaska-Anchorage to play the Alaska-Anchorage players on Friday at 5:05 p.m. CST.