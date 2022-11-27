Massachusetts-Lowell beats Dartmouth Big Green in overtime

Dartmouth Big Green hosted Massachusetts-Lowell in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Umass Lowell prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Umass Lowell's Stefan Owens scored the game-winning goal.

The Big Green took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tanner Palocsik. Cooper Black and Sean Chisholm assisted.

The Big Green's Cooper Flinton increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Ryan Sorkin and Matt Hubbarde.

The Big Green increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Luke Haymes scored, assisted by Cam MacDonald and Braiden Dorfman.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Big Green.

The River Hawks tied the score 3-3 with 01.17 remaining of the third period after a goal from Carl Berglund, assisted by Ben Meehan and Isac Jonsson.

In overtime, it took 16:36 before Stefan Owens scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Ben Meehan and Jake Stella.

Next up:

The River Hawks plays against Umass on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The Big Green will face Colgate on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.