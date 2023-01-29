Long Island in strong shape as it beat Princeton
Long Island's difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played Princeton on the road on Saturday, it secured yet another victory. The final result was 6-4, meaning that LIU now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.
The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nick Seitz . Adam Robbins assisted.
The Tigers' Spencer Kersten increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period.
The Sharks scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.
The Tigers tied the score 4-4, after only 59 seconds into the third period when David Jacobs beat the goalie, assisted by Adam Robbins and Pito Walton .
Riley Wallack took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Cade Mason .
The Sharks increased the lead to 6-4 with 37 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Valtteri Piironen , assisted by Spencer Cox .
Next up:
On Friday the Tigers will play on the road against the Big Green at 7 p.m. CST, while the Sharks will face the Stonehill players home at 2 p.m. CST.