Long Island continues to win – now has three wins in a row

After a tough period, Long Island gets things going. On Saturday, it played Princeton and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, LIU walked away with 6-4.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nick Seitz . Adam Robbins assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Spencer Kersten scored.

The Sharks scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

The Tigers tied the score 4-4 within the first minute when David Jacobs beat the goalie, assisted by Adam Robbins and Pito Walton .

Riley Wallack took the lead eight minutes later, assisted by Cade Mason .

The Sharks increased the lead to 6-4 with 37 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Valtteri Piironen , assisted by Spencer Cox .

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Tigers hosting the Big Green at 7 p.m. CST, and the Sharks playing the Stonehill players at 2 p.m. CST.