Lee strikes twice as RPI beats Yale

RPI defeated visiting Yale 4-2 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jakob Lee . Lauri Sertti and Mason Klee assisted.

The Engineers' Jakob Lee increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by TJ Walsh and Lauri Sertti.

The Engineers increased the lead to 3-0 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Lauri Sertti, assisted by Mason Klee and Jake Gagnon .

Danny Ciccarello scored in the second period, assisted by Lauri Sertti.

Ryan Carmichael narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ryan Conroy and Henry Wagner .

The Bulldogs' Quinton Ong narrowed the gap again, assisted by Cole Donhauser and Ian Carpentier at 7:51 into the third period.

Next games:

In the next round on Friday, the Engineers will face Dartmouth on the road at 6 p.m. CST, while the Bulldogs hosts Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. CST.