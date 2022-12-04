Harvard wins against Cornell Big Red in overtime

Harvard managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against Cornell Big Red, ending 2-1 in the action on Friday.

Harvard's Sean Farrell scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Big Red opened strong, with Travis Mitchell scoring early into the first period, assisted by Tim Rego and Sean Donaldson .

Joe Miller scored late in the second period, assisted by Sean Farrell and Matthew Coronato .

In overtime, it took 1:11 before Sean Farrell scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Matthew Coronato.

Next up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Big Red will face Dartmouth at home at 6 p.m. CST, while the Crimson hosts Colgate at 6 p.m. CST.