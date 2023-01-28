Harvard wins against Colgate in overtime

Harvard managed to squeeze out an overtime home win against Colgate, ending 5-4 in the action on Friday.

Harvard's Matthew Coronato scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Raiders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Alex Young .

The Raiders' Ross Mitton increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Matt Verboon .

The Crimson narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first when Alex Laferriere scored, assisted by John Farinacci .

The Crimson tied it up 2-2 with another goal from Alex Laferriere late in the first, assisted by Joe Miller and Henry Thrun .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Crimson narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period when Zakary Karpa found the back of the net, assisted by Joe Miller.

The Crimson tied the score 4-4 with 40 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Henry Thrun, assisted by Matthew Coronato and Sean Farrell .

In overtime, it took 3:15 before Matthew Coronato scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Henry Thrun.

The Crimson has now racked up eight straight home wins.

Next up:

Both teams play again on Saturday with the Crimson hosting Cornell at 6 p.m. CST, and the Raiders hosting Dartmouth.