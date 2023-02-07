Harvard wins against Boston College in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, Harvard's home game against Boston College ran into overtime on Monday. Harvard snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.

Harvard's Marek Hejduk scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Crimson took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Marek Hejduk. Casey Severo and Ian Moore assisted.

The Crimson increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Matthew Coronato scored, assisted by Sean Farrell and John Farinacci .

Seven minutes into the period, Mike Posma scored a goal, assisted by Lukas Gustafsson and Colby Ambrosio , making the score 2-1.

The Crimson made it 3-1 with a goal from Matthew Coronato.

Nikita Nesterenko narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third period, assisted by Lukas Gustafsson and Oskar Jellvik .

The Eagles tied the score 3-3 with 01.31 remaining of the third after a goal from Cutter Gauthier , assisted by Andre Gasseau and Trevor Kuntar .

In overtime, it took 19:59 before Marek Hejduk scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Alex Laferriere and Ian Moore.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Crimson will host the Big Green at 7 p.m. CST, and the Eagles will visit the Black Bears at 6 p.m. CST.