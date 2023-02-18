Harvard wins 5-3 at home against Union

Harvard won at home on Friday, handing Union a defeat 5-3.

The Dutchmen tied the game 1-1 early into the first period when Chaz Smedsrud struck, assisted by John Prokop and Cal Mell .

Sean Farrell scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by John Farinacci and Alex Laferriere .

Halfway through, Philip Tresca scored a goal, assisted by Wyllum Deveaux and Jack Bar , making the score 3-1.

The Crimson increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Baker Shore netted one, assisted by Marek Hejduk and Ryan Healey .

Owen Farris narrowed the gap to 4-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Cullen Ferguson and Colby MacArthur .

Joe Miller increased the lead to 5-2 six minutes later, assisted by Baker Shore.

The Dutchmen narrowed the gap to 5-3 with 12 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Cal Mell, assisted by John Prokop.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Saturday, as the Crimson hosts RPI at 6 p.m. CST and the Dutchmen hosts Dartmouth.