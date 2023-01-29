Harvard keeps on winning at home and now has nine straight home wins

Harvard's strong shape continues, and on Saturday it beat Cornell Big Red 6-2 at home. The result means it now have nine successive home wins.

The Big Red took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ondrej Psenicka . Travis Mitchell and Jack Malone assisted.

The Crimson tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Matthew Coronato scored, assisted by Sean Farrell and Ryan Siedem .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Crimson led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Alex Laferriere increased the lead to 5-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Joe Miller .

The Crimson increased the lead to 6-2 with 50 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ryan Siedem, assisted by Henry Thrun and John Farinacci .

Next games:

The Crimson is set to face Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. CST, while the Big Red faces RPI at 6 p.m. CST. Both games take place Friday.