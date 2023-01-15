Harvard hard to beat at home – seven successive home wins

Harvard has racked up an impressive series of home wins. The 5-0 victory over St. Lawrence on Saturday meant number seven in a row at home.

The hosting Crimson took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Sean Farrell . Kyle Aucoin and Derek Mullahy assisted.

The Crimson's Joe Miller increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by John Farinacci and Henry Thrun .

The Crimson's Sean Farrell increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Alex Laferriere and Henry Thrun.

The Crimson scored two goal in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Crimson hosting Yale at 6 p.m. CST, and the Saints hosting Union at 6 p.m. CST.