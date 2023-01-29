Harvard hard to beat at home – nine successive home wins

Harvard has racked up an impressive series of home wins. The 6-2 victory over Cornell Big Red on Saturday meant number nine in a row at home.

The Big Red took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ondrej Psenicka . Travis Mitchell and Jack Malone assisted.

The Crimson tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Matthew Coronato late in the first, assisted by Sean Farrell and Ryan Siedem .

The Crimson scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Alex Laferriere increased the lead to 5-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Joe Miller .

The Crimson increased the lead to 6-2 with 50 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ryan Siedem, assisted by Henry Thrun and John Farinacci .

Next games:

Next up, the Crimson faces Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. CST. The Big Red takes on RPI at home at 6 p.m. CST. Both games take place on Friday.