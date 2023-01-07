Harvard grabs extra point vs. Princeton in overtime

Princeton and visiting Harvard tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Harvard beat Princeton in overtime 4-3.

Harvard's Alex Laferriere scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Liam Gorman scored the first goal assisted by Brendan Gorman and Noah de la Durantaye .

The Tigers made it 2-0 with a goal from Liam Gorman.

Midway through, Adam Robbins scored a goal, making the score 3-0.

Matthew Coronato narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Sean Farrell and Ian Moore .

The Crimson narrowed the gap again late into the third when Joe Miller netted one, assisted by Sean Farrell and Alex Laferriere.

Matthew Coronato tied it up 3-3 only seconds later. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:34 before Alex Laferriere scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Ian Moore and Joe Miller.

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Tigers hosts Dartmouth at 6 p.m. CST and the Crimson welcomes Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. CST.