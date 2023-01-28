Harvard grabs extra point vs. Colgate in overtime

Harvard and visiting Colgate tied 4-4 in regulation on Friday. Harvard beat Colgate in overtime 5-4.

Harvard's Matthew Coronato scored the game-winning goal.

The Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Alex Young .

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Ross Mitton scored, assisted by Matt Verboon .

The Crimson narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Alex Laferriere halfway through the first, assisted by John Farinacci .

The Crimson's Alex Laferriere tied the game late into the first, assisted by Joe Miller and Henry Thrun .

The Raiders scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Crimson narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period when Zakary Karpa beat the goalie, assisted by Joe Miller.

The Crimson tied the score 4-4 with 40 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Henry Thrun, assisted by Matthew Coronato and Sean Farrell .

In overtime, it took 3:15 before Matthew Coronato scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Henry Thrun.

The win over the Raiders means that the Crimson has eight home wins in a row.

Next games:

Next up, the Crimson faces Cornell at 6 p.m. CST. The Raiders takes on Dartmouth on the road at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are set for on Saturday.