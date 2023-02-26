Harvard gets the better of Clarkson Golden Knights

Harvard got away with a win on Saturday in its road game against the Clarkson Golden Knights. The game finished 3-2.

Harvard's Ian Moore scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Golden Knights started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Mathieu Gosselin scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jordan Power and Alex Campbell .

The Crimson tied the score 1-1 in the first period when John Farinacci scored, assisted by Alex Laferriere .

The Crimson took the lead in the first period when Ryan Drkulec scored, assisted by Baker Shore and Marek Hejduk .

The Crimson scored one goal in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Crimson took the lead, after only zero seconds into the third period when Ian Moore netted one, assisted by Matthew Coronato and Alex Laferriere. The 3-2 goal held up as the game winner.