Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College ECAC - Men's

Harvard gets the better of Clarkson Golden Knights

Harvard got away with a win on Saturday in its road game against the Clarkson Golden Knights. The game finished 3-2.

img_500260548_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 11:16 PM

Harvard got away with a win on Saturday in its road game against the Clarkson Golden Knights. The game finished 3-2.

Harvard's Ian Moore scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Golden Knights started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Mathieu Gosselin scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jordan Power and Alex Campbell .

The Crimson tied the score 1-1 in the first period when John Farinacci scored, assisted by Alex Laferriere .

The Crimson took the lead in the first period when Ryan Drkulec scored, assisted by Baker Shore and Marek Hejduk .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crimson scored one goal in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Crimson took the lead, after only zero seconds into the third period when Ian Moore netted one, assisted by Matthew Coronato and Alex Laferriere. The 3-2 goal held up as the game winner.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-BOSTON-COLLEGE-BEATS-RIVAL-BOSTON-1-YB.jpg
Hockey East - Men's
Northeastern beats Harvard 3-2 in the Beanpot’s first shootout
February 14, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald
SPORTS-HARVARD-NORTHEASTERN-HEADED-BEANPOT-TITLE-1-YB.jpg
ECAC - Men's
Harvard, Northeastern headed to Beanpot title game
February 07, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald