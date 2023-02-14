Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Men's College | ECAC - Men's

Harvard draw at home with Northeastern Huskies

The points were split when Harvard and the Northeastern Huskies met on Monday. The game ended 2-2.

img_500251181_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 13, 2023 09:30 PM
Share

The points were split when Harvard and the Northeastern Huskies met on Monday. The game ended 2-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Huskies took the lead when Gunnarwolfe Fontaine scored the first goal assisted by Sam Colangelo and Jackson Dorrington .

The Crimson tied the score 1-1 two minutes into the period when Matthew Coronato scored, assisted by Sean Farrell and Ian Moore .

The Crimson made it 2-1 in the second period when Matthew Coronato scored yet again, assisted by Ryan Siedem and Henry Thrun .

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine tied it up 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Jayden Struble and Matt Demelis .

Next games:

The Huskies play against Vermont on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The Crimson will face Union on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.