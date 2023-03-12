Harvard beats Princeton – Laferriere scores 2
Harvard beat visiting Princeton 6-1 on Saturday.
The Crimson opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Ryan Drkulec scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Baker Shore and Marek Hejduk .
The Crimson increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Alex Laferriere scored, assisted by John Farinacci and Henry Thrun .
Zakary Karpa scored late in the second period, assisted by Ryan Siedem and Sean Farrell .
The Crimson made it 4-0 with a goal from Alex Laferriere.
Baker Shore increased the lead to 5-0 in the middle of the third period.
Philip Tresca increased the lead to 6-0 two minutes later, assisted by Sean Farrell.
The Tigers narrowed the gap to 6-1 with 01.42 remaining of the third after a goal from Matt Hayami , assisted by Alex Konovalov .