Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College ECAC - Men's

Harvard beats Princeton – Laferriere scores 2

Harvard beat visiting Princeton 6-1 on Saturday.

img_500265723_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 11, 2023 10:50 PM

Harvard beat visiting Princeton 6-1 on Saturday.

The Crimson opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Ryan Drkulec scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Baker Shore and Marek Hejduk .

The Crimson increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Alex Laferriere scored, assisted by John Farinacci and Henry Thrun .

Zakary Karpa scored late in the second period, assisted by Ryan Siedem and Sean Farrell .

The Crimson made it 4-0 with a goal from Alex Laferriere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baker Shore increased the lead to 5-0 in the middle of the third period.

Philip Tresca increased the lead to 6-0 two minutes later, assisted by Sean Farrell.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 6-1 with 01.42 remaining of the third after a goal from Matt Hayami , assisted by Alex Konovalov .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-BOSTON-COLLEGE-BEATS-RIVAL-BOSTON-1-YB.jpg
Hockey East - Men's
Northeastern beats Harvard 3-2 in the Beanpot’s first shootout
February 14, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald