Harvard beats in overtime Yale

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Harvard come away with the close win over Yale on the road on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

Harvard's Matthew Coronato scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Bulldogs took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Teddy Wooding . Ian Carpentier and Reilly Connors assisted.

The Crimson tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Joe Miller scored.

The Crimson took the lead early when Mason Langenbrunner found the back of the net, assisted by Sean Farrell and Casey Severo .

Bulldogs' Ian Carpentier tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 2-2. Teddy Wooding and Reilly Connors assisted.

In overtime, it took 4:41 before Matthew Coronato scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Sean Farrell and Henry Thrun .

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Bulldogs hosting Dartmouth at 6 p.m. CST, and the Crimson visiting Brown at 6 p.m. CST.