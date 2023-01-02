Harvard beat Northeastern Huskies

Harvard won its home game against the Northeastern Huskies on Sunday, ending 8-4.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Alex Gaffney . Alex Laferriere and Casey Severo assisted.

The Crimson's Ryan Drkulec increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Ryan Siedem and Marek Hejduk .

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Crimson.

The Crimson increased the lead to 6-3 within the first minute when Alex Laferriere beat the goalie, assisted by Alex Gaffney.

Philip Tresca increased the lead to 7-3 six minutes later, assisted by Ryan Healey and Joe Miller .

Jack Hughes narrowed the gap to 7-4 one minute later, assisted by Sam Colangelo and Vinny Borgesi .

Alex Laferriere increased the lead to 8-4 seven minutes later, assisted by Casey Severo and Alex Gaffney.

The Crimson chalked up five straight home wins.

Next games:

The Crimson travels to Princeton on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face UConn at home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST.