Hard to beat at home: Colgate on seven straight wins

Home does it for Colgate, and on Saturday it beat Quinnipiac 3-2 and made it seven successive home wins.

Colgate's Ben Raymond scored the game-winning goal.

The Bobcats took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Collin Graf . Sam Lipkin and Zach Metsa assisted.

Christophe Fillion scored early in the second period, assisted by Cristophe Tellier and Jacob Nordqvist .

Midway through, Ethan Manderville scored a goal, assisted by Alex Young and Nick Anderson , making the score 2-1.

Ryan McGuire tied it up 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Levi Glasman and Ross Mitton .

Ben Raymond took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Nick Anderson and Nic Belpedio .

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Raiders hosts Harvard at 6 p.m. CST and the Bobcats visits Sacred Heart at 6 p.m. CST.