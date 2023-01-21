Finally a win – Dartmouth Big Green has ended losing streak after 4-3 vs. Brown

On Friday, Dartmouth Big Green ended its wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over Brown. The final score was 4-3.

Dartmouth's Cooper Flinton scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Luke Krys . Bradley Cocca assisted.

The Big Green's Cam MacDonald tied it up in the middle of the first, assisted by Sean Chisholm and Cooper Flinton.

The second period ended with the score being tied at 3-3.

Cooper Flinton took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Joey Musa and Sean Chisholm.

Next games:

The Bears is set to face Harvard at 6 p.m. CST, while the Big Green faces Yale at 6 p.m. CST. Both games will be played on Saturday.