Farrell's two goals net Harvard victory over Dartmouth Big Green

Harvard beat hosting Dartmouth Big Green on Friday, ending 6-3.

The Big Green took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Sean Chisholm . Cooper Flinton and Joey Musa assisted.

The Crimson tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Ryan Drkulec halfway through the first period, assisted by Marek Hejduk and Baker Shore .

The Crimson scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Crimson increased the lead to 4-2, after only 21 seconds into the third period when Joe Miller scored, assisted by Sean Farrell and Ian Moore .

Luke Haymes narrowed the gap to 4-3 four minutes later, assisted by Tanner Palocsik and Sean Chisholm.

Sean Farrell increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Matthew Coronato .

The Crimson increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.15 remaining of the third period after a goal from Sean Farrell.

Coming up:

The Big Green hosts RPI on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Crimson will face Northeastern on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CST.