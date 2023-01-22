Egan's two goals net Clarkson Golden Knights victory over Union

The Clarkson Golden Knights beat hosting Union on Saturday, ending 4-3.

The Golden Knights tied the score 1-1 early into the first period when Brady Egan scored.

The Golden Knights took the lead in the first period when Jordan Power beat the goalie, assisted by Chris Klack and Luke Mobley .

The Golden Knights scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Anthony Callin increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup and Alex Campbell .

The Dutchmen narrowed the gap to 4-3 with 01.30 remaining of the third after a goal from Owen Farris , assisted by Liam Robertson and Chaz Smedsrud .

Next games:

The Dutchmen hosts RPI on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST. The Golden Knights will face St. Lawrence on the road on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.