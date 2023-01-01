Dartmouth Big Green has ended its losing streak after 3-4 vs. Yale

The game between Yale and hosting Dartmouth Big Green finished 4-3. Dartmouth's victory puts an end to a eight-game losing streak.

Dartmouth's Tyler Campbell scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Matt Hubbarde . Braiden Dorfman and John Fusco assisted.

The Bulldogs tied the game 1-1 halfway through the first when Brandon Tabakin scored, assisted by Michael Young and Reilly Connors .

The Big Green's Braiden Dorfman took the lead in the middle of the first.

The Bulldogs' Bayard Hall tied it up 2-2 late in the first, assisted by David Chen and Reilly Connors.

Two goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Tyler Campbell took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Tanner Palocsik .

Next up:

The Big Green travels to Quinnipiac on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Bulldogs will face Army on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CST.