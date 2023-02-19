Dartmouth Big Green has ended its losing streak after 0-1 vs. Union

The game between Union and hosting Dartmouth Big Green finished 1-0. Dartmouth's victory puts an end to a six-game losing streak.

Dartmouth's Mark Gallant scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Big Green took the lead when Mark Gallant scored.

Next up:

The Big Green is set to face Clarkson at 6 p.m. CST, while the Dutchmen faces Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are set for Friday.