Cristian Giancola is Clarkson's newest, and youngest, recruit

MILTON, Ontario — It can be tough for Division I college hockey programs to convince Canadian prospects to come play in the NCAA since many of them will likely take the major-junior route instead.

On Aug. 1, a handful of the top young skaters in Canada began to announce their commitments to play for various college hockey teams in the U.S. One of the schools that was in the mix for these high-level players was Clarkson University, which has now successfully recruited Cristian Giancola, a talented multi-sport athlete from Milton, Ontario.

The 16-year-old Giancola is a 6-foot forward who was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft by the Kitchener Rangers, so many thought he would end up playing in the major-junior system, but he will now instead play NCAA Division I college hockey. He is listed as a three-star prospect on Puck Preps and will be eligible for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Cristian Giancola has committed to Clarkson University! The Halton Hurricane was a 2023 7th round selection for the Kitchener Rangers. pic.twitter.com/OfmOGrFjbw — Puck Preps (@PuckPreps) August 1, 2023

"You can still go pro if you go to college," said Giancola about his decision to play in the NCAA. "I know a lot of people say the OHL is one of the best routes to go pro, but you'll be more mature going into college hockey. I know that Clarkson has had multiple NHL draft picks on the roster and I feel like college will make me the best version of myself and help me get to where I want to be."

The forward grew up with family ties to the sport of hockey as his father played Division III at New England College (Henniker, New Hampshire) and his grandfather played professionally in Italy. Now, both Cristian and his younger sister are big into the sport and compete for Halton-based teams.

Giancola just finished up his U16 AAA season with the Halton Hurricanes in 2022-23. Elite Prospects shows that the forward netted 13 goals and 22 assists over just 18 contests. He was consistently earning about two points per game, even in the playoffs. As one of the top forwards on the team, the Ontario native started to gather interest from various collegiate programs.

"The past few months have been really cool and really exciting for me. I got to see some campuses and meet some coaches, but I just felt like Clarkson really stuck out to me," he said about the recruiting process. "Their character stuck out to me and they have amazing coaches like Casey Jones, Chris Brooks, Cory Schneider, so all of them influenced me to go towards Clarkson and I feel like they can help me not only become a better person out on the ice but a better man overall."

Giancola had a few different places he could've chosen to play college hockey at, but he said that he loved the way he was treated on his visit to the Golden Knights campus and he was also very impressed by their arena that has undergone millions of dollars in renovations over the past few seasons. Clarkson University, in upstate Potsdam, New York, competes in the ECAC and finished in sixth place out of 12 teams last season in 2022-23.

Congratulations to our student-athlete OHL draft picks: Kieran Witkowski (Mississauga), Matheas Stark (Kitchener), Giuseppe Cadorin (Peterborough), Aidan Lane (Mississauga), Cristian Giancola (Kitchener), and Owen Butler (Barrie).#smcsathletics pic.twitter.com/VIPPrYmpFW — St. Michael's C.S. (@SMCS1852) April 28, 2023

Aug. 1 happened to be a pretty exciting day not just for Giancola, but for some of his friends, too. He is good buddies with Aidan Lane , who also announced his college commitment on Aug. 1, and he knows some of the other Ontario guys who committed that day too like Lev Katzin and Luka Graziano.

Giancola has played both center and wing in recent years and is 168 pounds on his 6-foot frame. He describes himself as a big body player and says that he has gained around 10 to 15 pounds of muscle this summer.

"I like to be aggressive. I can make plays whether it's just getting pucks out of the zone and putting it into an area for my team to go or making a highlight pass to give my teammates an opportunity to score," he said about his style of play.

A family photo of Cristian Giancola when he was a young hockey player. Contributed photo.

This next year will bring new opportunities for Giancola though as he will be leaving Halton and either competing at the U18 level or playing Junior A. It'll likely be a few years before the Ontario native suits up for the Golden Knights since he will need a couple seasons of junior hockey experience first; at the very earliest he'd enroll in the fall of 2025.

When he's not playing hockey, the 16-year-old is a talented multi-sport athlete and honor roll student at St. Michael's College School where he captained the junior volleyball team this past season and also participated in track and field. He was even named the schools Outstanding Jr. Athlete of the Year in 2022-23. His natural athleticism is something that Clarkson fans can look forward to in the years to come.