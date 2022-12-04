Cornell Big Red wins over Dartmouth Big Green when Travis Mitchell scored

Cornell Big Red won 1-0 at home to Dartmouth Big Green. The only goal of the game came from Travis Mitchell , who got the winner in the first period.

The Big Red started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Travis Mitchell scoring in the first period, assisted by Matt Stienburg and Gabriel Seger .

Coming up:

The Big Red hosts AIC on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Big Green will face Umass Lowell on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.