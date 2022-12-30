Cornell Big Red wins 8-4 at home against American International

Cornell Big Red won at home on Thursday, handing American International a defeat 8-4.

The Yellowjackets started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Eric Otto scoring in the first period, assisted by Brett Callahan and Alexander Malinowski .

The Yellowjackets' Oscar Geschwind increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Evan Stella and Timofei Khokhlachev .

The Big Red narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Nick DeSantis late into the first period, assisted by Ben Berard and Gabriel Seger .

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Big Red led 6-3 going in to the third period.

The Big Red increased the lead to 7-3 within the first minute when Sullivan Mack scored yet again, assisted by Jack O'Leary .

Kyle Penney increased the lead to 8-3 late in the third period, assisted by Sebastian Dirven and Jack Malone .

Timofei Khokhlachev narrowed the gap to 8-4 less than a minute later, assisted by Eric Otto.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.