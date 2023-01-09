Cornell Big Red wins 6-4 on the road against RPI

Cornell Big Red won on the road on Saturday, handing RPI a defeat 6-4.

The Big Red started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Hank Kempf scoring in the first period, assisted by Nick DeSantis and Ben Berard .

The Big Red's Ben Berard increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Gabriel Seger and Nick DeSantis.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Big Red led 5-3 going in to the third period.

Sean Donaldson increased the lead to 6-3 halfway through the third period.

The Engineers narrowed the gap to 6-4 with two seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Kyle Hallbauer , assisted by TJ Walsh and Austin Heidemann .

Coming up:

The Engineers travels to Yale on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Big Red will face BU on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.