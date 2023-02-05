Cornell Big Red wins 10-1 at home against Union

Cornell Big Red won at home on Saturday, handing Union a defeat 10-1.

The first period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Big Red.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Big Red led 8-1 going in to the third period.

Sam Malinski increased the lead to 9-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Max Andreev and Winter Wallace .

The Big Red increased the lead to 10-1 with 58 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Nick DeSantis , assisted by Gabriel Seger .

The Big Red has now won four straight home games.

Next up:

The Big Red is set to face Colgate at 6 p.m. CST, while the Dutchmen faces Yale at 6 p.m. CST. Both games take place Friday.