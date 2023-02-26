Cornell Big Red victorious against Yale

Cornell Big Red defeated Yale 5-1 on Saturday.

The Big Red took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Winter Wallace . Nick DeSantis and Ondrej Psenicka assisted.

The Big Red increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Kyle Penney beat the goalie.

The Big Red made it 3-0 with a goal from Jack O'Leary .

The Big Red increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Nick DeSantis netted one, assisted by Travis Mitchell and Ben Berard .

Cole Donhauser narrowed the gap to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Kieran O'Hearn and Quinton Ong .

Ben Berard increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by Jack O'Leary and Kyle Penney.