Men's College ECAC - Men's

Cornell Big Red victorious against Yale

Cornell Big Red defeated Yale 5-1 on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

Cornell Big Red defeated Yale 5-1 on Saturday.

The Big Red took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Winter Wallace . Nick DeSantis and Ondrej Psenicka assisted.

The Big Red increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Kyle Penney beat the goalie.

The Big Red made it 3-0 with a goal from Jack O'Leary .

The Big Red increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Nick DeSantis netted one, assisted by Travis Mitchell and Ben Berard .

Cole Donhauser narrowed the gap to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Kieran O'Hearn and Quinton Ong .

Ben Berard increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by Jack O'Leary and Kyle Penney.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
