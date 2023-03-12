Cornell Big Red in strong shape as it beat Clarkson Golden Knights

Cornell Big Red's difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the Clarkson Golden Knights at home on Saturday, it secured yet another victory. The final result was 3-1, meaning that Cornell now has four victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Big Red took the lead when Max Andreev scored assisted by Gabriel Seger and Dalton Bancroft .

Ondrej Psenicka increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jack Malone and Winter Wallace .

The Big Red increased the lead to 3-0 with 01.58 remaining of the third after a goal from Jack Malone, assisted by Kyle Penney and Travis Mitchell .

The Golden Knights narrowed the gap to 3-1 with 21 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Tommy Pasanen , assisted by Trey Taylor and Erik Bargholtz .