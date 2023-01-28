Cornell Big Red gets the better of Dartmouth Big Green

Cornell Big Red got away with a win on Friday in its road game against Dartmouth Big Green. The game finished 3-2.

The Big Red took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Sam Malinski . Jack Malone and Dalton Bancroft assisted.

The Big Red increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Kyle Penney in the first period, assisted by Max Andreev .

Max Andreev scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Sam Malinski and Dalton Bancroft.

Sean Chisholm narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Tanner Palocsik .

The Big Green narrowed the gap again late into the third when Alex Krause found the back of the net, assisted by John Fusco and Joey Musa .

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Big Green hosting Colgate at 6 p.m. CST, and the Big Red hosting Harvard at 6 p.m. CST.