Cornell Big Red continues to win – now has three wins in a row

After a tough period, Cornell Big Red gets things going. On Friday, it played the Clarkson Golden Knights and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Clarkson walked away with 2-1.

The Big Red took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Gabriel Seger . Dalton Bancroft and Sam Malinski assisted.

The Big Red increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Michael Suda found the back of the net, assisted by Jack O'Leary and Zach Tupker .

Mathieu Gosselin narrowed the gap to 2-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Richardson and Jordan Power .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.