Cornell Big Red beats Dartmouth Big Green in a close matchup
A single goal decided a close game as Cornell Big Red won 3-2 on the road against Dartmouth Big Green on Friday.
A single goal decided a close game as Cornell Big Red won 3-2 on the road against Dartmouth Big Green on Friday.
The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Sam Malinski . Jack Malone and Dalton Bancroft assisted.
The Big Red increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kyle Penney scored, assisted by Max Andreev .
Max Andreev scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Sam Malinski and Dalton Bancroft.
Sean Chisholm narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Tanner Palocsik .
The Big Green narrowed the gap again late into the third when Alex Krause found the back of the net, assisted by John Fusco and Joey Musa .
Coming up:
The teams play again on Saturday, with the Big Green hosting Colgate at 6 p.m. CST, and the Big Red hosting Harvard at 6 p.m. CST.