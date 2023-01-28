Cornell Big Red beats Dartmouth Big Green in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as Cornell Big Red won 3-2 on the road against Dartmouth Big Green on Friday.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Sam Malinski . Jack Malone and Dalton Bancroft assisted.

The Big Red increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kyle Penney scored, assisted by Max Andreev .

Max Andreev scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Sam Malinski and Dalton Bancroft.

Sean Chisholm narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Tanner Palocsik .

The Big Green narrowed the gap again late into the third when Alex Krause found the back of the net, assisted by John Fusco and Joey Musa .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Big Green hosting Colgate at 6 p.m. CST, and the Big Red hosting Harvard at 6 p.m. CST.