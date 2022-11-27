Cornell Big Red beats Connecticut and continues winning run

The game between Cornell Big Red and Connecticut on Saturday finished 6-0. The result means Cornell has four straight wins.

The Big Red increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Ondrej Psenicka scored, assisted by Matt Stienburg.

The Big Red increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Matt Stienburg scored, assisted by Gabriel Seger.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Big Red led 5-0 going in to the third period.

In the end the 6-0 goal came from Max Andreev who increased the Big Red's lead, assisted by Tim Rego and Ben Berard, late in the third period. The 6-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Big Red hosts Harvard on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face Merrimack on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST.