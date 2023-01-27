Connecticut beat Yale
Connecticut won its road game against Yale on Friday, ending 6-1.
Connecticut won its road game against Yale on Friday, ending 6-1.
The visiting Huskies took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Justin Pearson . Matthew Wood and Ryan Tattle assisted.
The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Ryan Tverberg scored, assisted by Chase Bradley and Nick Capone .
The Huskies scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.
Quinton Ong narrowed the gap to 6-1 in the third period, assisted by Ian Carpentier and William Dineen .
Next games:
Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Bulldogs hosting the Golden Knights at 6 p.m. CST and the Huskies visiting the Huskies at 6:30 p.m. CST.