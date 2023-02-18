Sponsored By
Men's College ECAC - Men's

Colgate wins against St. Lawrence in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, Colgate's home game against St. Lawrence ran into overtime on Friday. Colgate snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

February 17, 2023 09:21 PM

Colgate's Ross Mitton scored the game-winning goal.

The Saints opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Justin Paul scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Greg Lapointe and Cameron Buhl .

The Raiders tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Alex DiPaolo beat the goalie, assisted by Reid Irwin and Simon Labelle .

Arnaud Vachon took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Ethan Manderville and Ryan McGuire .

The Saints tied the score 2-2 with 30 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Max Dorrington , assisted by Luc Salem and Philippe Chapleau .

In overtime, it took 4:48 before Ross Mitton scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Nick Anderson and Alex Young .

Next up:

The Raiders is set to face Clarkson at 6 p.m. CST, while the Saints faces Cornell at 6 p.m. CST. Both games will be played on Saturday.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.