Colgate wins 5-3 at home against Dartmouth Big Green

Colgate won at home on Friday, handing Dartmouth Big Green a defeat 5-3.

The visiting Big Green started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Brady Macdonald scoring in the first period, assisted by Joey Musa and Cooper Flinton .

The Raiders tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Ben Raymond struck, assisted by Ryan McGuire and Nic Belpedio .

The Raiders' Simon Labelle took the lead in the first period, assisted by Daniel Panetta and Tommy Bergsland .

Colton Young scored early in the second period.

Matt Verboon increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Nick Anderson and Ethan Manderville .

Alex DiPaolo increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later, assisted by Reid Irwin and Simon Labelle.

Sean Chisholm narrowed the gap to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Tanner Palocsik and Matt Hubbarde .

The Big Green narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Luke Haymes beat the goalie, assisted by Braiden Dorfman and Sean Chisholm.