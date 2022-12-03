Colgate wins 5-1 at home against Dartmouth Big Green
Colgate won at home on Friday, handing Dartmouth Big Green a defeat 5-1.
The hosting Raiders opened strong, with Alex DiPaolo scoring in the first minute, assisted by Ross Mitton and Reid Irwin .
The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Alex Young in the middle of the first period, assisted by Reid Irwin and Colton Young .
The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Simon Labelle scored, assisted by Reid Irwin and Ross Mitton.
Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 4-1 going in to the third period.
Daniel Panetta increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third period, assisted by Alex Young and Ben Raymond .
Next up:
On Saturday, the Raiders faces Harvard at 6 p.m. CST and the Big Green takes on Cornell on the road at 6 p.m. CST.