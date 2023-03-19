Colgate wins 3-2 on the road against Harvard

Colgate claimed a single-goal win in a game against Harvard on Saturday. The team won 3-2.

The Raiders opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Colton Young scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ethan Manderville and Alex Young .

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Alex Young in the middle of the first period.

Henry Thrun scored early in the second period, assisted by Joe Miller and Alex Laferriere .

The Raiders made it 3-1 with a goal from Levi Glasman .

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Coronato narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by John Farinacci and Sean Farrell .