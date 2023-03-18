Sponsored By
Men's College ECAC - Men's

Colgate win knock out game against Quinnipiac after a shootout thriller

Colgate might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against Quinnipiac. With a final score of 2-1 in a game that went to a shootout, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 7:03 PM

Colgate's Ross Mitton scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Daniel Panetta . Levi Glasman assisted.

The Bobcats tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Ethan de Jong netted one, assisted by Collin Graf and Zach Metsa .

The Raiders won the game 2-1 in the shootout. Ross Mitton provided the decisive penalty shot.

