Colgate win knock out game against Quinnipiac

Colgate might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against Quinnipiac. With a final score of 2-1, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

Colgate's Ross Mitton scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Daniel Panetta . Levi Glasman assisted.

The Bobcats tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Ethan de Jong netted one, assisted by Collin Graf and Zach Metsa .

The Raiders made it 2-1 when Ross Mitton scored assisted by Matt Verboon and Alex DiPaolo .