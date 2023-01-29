Colgate grabs extra point vs. Dartmouth Big Green in overtime

Dartmouth Big Green and visiting Colgate tied 3-3 in regulation on Saturday. Colgate beat Dartmouth in overtime 4-3.

Colgate's Alex Young scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Big Green took the lead when Tanner Palocsik scored the first goal assisted by Luke Haymes .

The Raiders made it 1-1 with a goal from Matt Verboon .

Late, Jack Cameron scored a goal, assisted by Cam MacDonald and Tanner Palocsik, making the score 2-1.

Colton Young tied it up 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Nick Anderson and Carter Gylander .

Ross Mitton took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Reid Irwin and Tommy Bergsland .

The Big Green tied the score 3-3 with 01.07 remaining of the third after a goal from Braiden Dorfman , assisted by Matt Hubbarde and Luke Haymes.

In overtime, it took 4:15 before Alex Young scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Nick Anderson.

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Big Green hosting the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST, and the Raiders playing the Dutchmen at 6 p.m. CST.