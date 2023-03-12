Sponsored By
Men's College ECAC - Men's

Colgate continues to win – now has three wins in a row

After a tough period, Colgate gets things going. On Saturday, it played St. Lawrence and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Colgate walked away with 3-2.

March 11, 2023 10:50 PM

The visiting Raiders took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ethan Manderville . Matt Verboon and Nick Anderson assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Alex DiPaolo beat the goalie.

The Raiders made it 3-0 with a goal from Matt Verboon.

Early, Mason Waite scored a goal, making the score 3-1.

The Saints' Ty Naaykens narrowed the gap again, assisted by Luc Salem and Cameron Buhl at 17:28 into the third period.

Both teams were called for four penalties.

