Colgate beats in overtime Dartmouth Big Green
The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Colgate come away with the close win over Dartmouth Big Green on the road on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.
Colgate's Alex Young scored the game-winning goal.
The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Big Green took the lead when Tanner Palocsik scored the first goal assisted by Luke Haymes .
Raiders' Matt Verboon tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 1-1. Alex DiPaolo and Ross Mitton assisted.
The Big Green made it 2-1 with a goal from Jack Cameron .
Colton Young tied it up 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Nick Anderson and Carter Gylander .
Ross Mitton took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Reid Irwin and Tommy Bergsland .
The Big Green tied the score 3-3 with 01.07 remaining of the third after a goal from Braiden Dorfman , assisted by Matt Hubbarde and Luke Haymes.
In overtime, it took 4:15 before Alex Young scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Nick Anderson.
Coming up:
The Big Green hosts Princeton in the next game at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The same day, the Raiders will host the Dutchmen at 6 p.m. CST.