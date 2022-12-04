Clarkson Golden Knights' winning run ended after game against Princeton

The Clarkson Golden Knights' run of five straight wins ended on the road against Princeton. Friday's game finished 6-2.

The Tigers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Pito Walton . Jack Cronin and Adam Robbins assisted.

The Tigers' Ian Murphy increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Jaxson Ezman and Kevin Anderson .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Tigers led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Golden Knights' Anthony Callin narrowed the gap again, assisted by Ryan Taylor and Ryan Richardson at 16:00 into the third period.

Liam Gorman increased the lead to 5-2 just one minute later, assisted by Ian Murphy and Pito Walton.

The Tigers increased the lead to 6-2 with 01.40 remaining of the third period after a goal from Jayden Sison , assisted by Brendan Gorman .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Tigers hosting St. Lawrence at 6 p.m. CST, and the Golden Knights hosting Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. CST.