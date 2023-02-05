Clarkson Golden Knights victorious against Brown

The Clarkson Golden Knights defeated Brown 6-2 on Saturday.

The Golden Knights started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ayrton Martino scoring in the first period, assisted by Anthony Callin and Kaelan Taylor .

The Golden Knights increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored, assisted by Dustyn McFaul and Alex Campbell .

The Bears narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Jordan Tonelli late in the first period, assisted by Gavin Puskar and Luke Krys .

Mathieu Gosselin scored late into the second period, assisted by Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup and Alex Campbell.

The Golden Knights increased the lead to 4-1, after only 16 seconds into the third period when Alex Campbell found the back of the net, assisted by Mathieu Gosselin and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup.

Alex Campbell increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ayrton Martino and Noah Beck .

Alex Campbell increased the lead to 6-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Anthony Callin and Mathieu Gosselin.

Gavin Puskar narrowed the gap to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Ryan Bottrill and Jordan Tonelli.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Bears hosts RPI at 6 p.m. CST and the Golden Knights welcome Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. CST.